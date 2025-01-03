Girona willing to trigger permanent option for Spurs loanee Gil

Tribal Football
Girona are ready to sign permanently Bryan Gil from Tottenham this month.

The winger joined Girona last summer on a season-long loan from Spurs.

AS reports Girona are now considering buying Gil on a permanent basis.

There is a purchase option in the agreement set at €15m.

Gil is not part of the plans at Tottenham - so they're happy to sell should Sevilla choose to trigger the option.

The Spain international's deal with Spurs runs to 2026.

