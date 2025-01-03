Girona willing to trigger permanent option for Spurs loanee Gil
Girona are ready to sign permanently Bryan Gil from Tottenham this month.
The winger joined Girona last summer on a season-long loan from Spurs.
AS reports Girona are now considering buying Gil on a permanent basis.
There is a purchase option in the agreement set at €15m.
Gil is not part of the plans at Tottenham - so they're happy to sell should Sevilla choose to trigger the option.
The Spain international's deal with Spurs runs to 2026.