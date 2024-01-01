Girona signing Frances: Biggest challenge of my career

The defender has signed permanently with Girona from Real Zaragoza this week.
"It is the biggest challenge of my career and I am taking it at a good time. Maybe I did not consider experiencing the Champions League so soon, but it is a unique sensation," said the centre back. , who added: "Girona is growing a lot and I want to grow with them."
For Francés, leaving Zaragoza has not been easy.
"It is the first time I have left home but the Girona players have welcomed me very well. In Zaragoza I have grown and I have learned there everything and I am very grateful to them for everything.
"I can play in all defensive positions although I have always played on the right side. I like to go out with the ball under control. "I have the speed to play with advanced defense and thus be able to press high and work hard."