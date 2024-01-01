Girona signing Frances: Biggest challenge of my career

Tribal Football
Alejandro Francés is thrilled with his move to Girona.

The defender has signed permanently with Girona from Real Zaragoza this week.

"It is the biggest challenge of my career and I am taking it at a good time. Maybe I did not consider experiencing the Champions League so soon, but it is a unique sensation," said the centre back. , who added: "Girona is growing a lot and I want to grow with them."

For Francés, leaving Zaragoza has not been easy.

"It is the first time I have left home but the Girona players  have welcomed me very well. In Zaragoza I have grown and I have learned there everything and I am very grateful to them for everything.

"I can play in all defensive positions although I have always played on the right side. I like to go out with the ball under control. "I have the speed to play with advanced defense and thus be able to press high and work hard."

