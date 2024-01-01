Lazio chief Fabiani leaves James to Rayo Vallecano; confirms Castellanos offer

Lazio director Angelo Mariano Fabiani says they're not in for James Rodriguez.

The former Real Madrid star has been linked with Lazio and Rayo Vallecano as he gains a release from Sao Paulo.

But Fabiani says: “He is 33 years old, in recent years he never managed more than 12 or 13 games per year. The Copa America performances were fairly good, but the new approach for us is based on young players.

"Signing him for one or two years would be against all logic, so we prefer to make other choices.”

Fabiani also confirmed turning down an attempt from Girona for Taty Castellanos: “An offer arrived for Castellanos, but we rejected it outright. If an offer we can’t refuse comes in, then we’ll evaluate it, but the economic proposal was not enough to let him leave.”