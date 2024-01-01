Girona signing Frances: I will give my all for this shield

Alejandro Frances is excited about his move to Girona.

The young defender signed for Girona over the weekend from Real Zaragoza.

Frances later said, "I had two dreams since I was very little: to debut with Zaragoza and then to play in the Primera Division. And this season I can fulfill both.

"Until I see it, I'm not going to believe that Girona is betting on me in a season that is going to be very difficult , but at the same time super beautiful.

"I was very surprised that a team like Girona had that composure to play against Madrid and Barça, and beat them, and that is what I want to experience.

"I like to have the ball a lot and attack to defend as little as possible.

"I really want to be able to play as a new Girona player. I'm going to give my all, I'm going to give my all for this shield, which deserves it."