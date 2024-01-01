Girona signing Frances: I will give my all for this shield

The young defender signed for Girona over the weekend from Real Zaragoza.
Frances later said, "I had two dreams since I was very little: to debut with Zaragoza and then to play in the Primera Division. And this season I can fulfill both.
"Until I see it, I'm not going to believe that Girona is betting on me in a season that is going to be very difficult , but at the same time super beautiful.
"I was very surprised that a team like Girona had that composure to play against Madrid and Barça, and beat them, and that is what I want to experience.
"I like to have the ball a lot and attack to defend as little as possible.
"I really want to be able to play as a new Girona player. I'm going to give my all, I'm going to give my all for this shield, which deserves it."