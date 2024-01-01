DONE DEAL: Girona snap up Real Zaragoza defender Frances

Girona have snapped up Real Zaragoza defender Alejandro Frances.

Frances moves to the Catalans in a permanent transfer, signing a five-year contract.

Girona announced on Saturday: "Alejandro Francés will be a new player for Girona FC for the next five seasons, until 2028-2029. The Club and Real Zaragoza have reached a transfer agreement for the Aragonese defender. Alejandro Francés was born on August 1, 2002 in Zaragoza.

"From an early age he joined the Real Zaragoza squad. The new red and white defender made his debut, as a Youth Honor Division player, with the first team in the 2019-2020 season in a Copa del Rey match. His debut in the championship dates back to June 2019 against Lugo and the Aragonese central defender played the entire ninety minutes.

"Last season he played 36 games in the Hypermotion league with Zaragoza, scoring three goals and one assist."