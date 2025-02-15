Girona see red as LaLiga struggles continue with home defeat to Getafe

A hard-fought contest at the Estádio Municipal de Montilivi saw Getafe emerge victorious, as they beat Girona by the narrowest of margins to extend their unbeaten LaLiga streak to six matches.

Early on, a costly slip by Ladislav Krejčí gifted Juan Iglesias possession, allowing him to swiftly square the ball to Christantus Uche, who dispatched a clinical finish into the bottom-left corner to hand the visitors the lead within five minutes.

Chasing their first-ever pair of back-to-back wins over Getafe, Girona responded with intent as Bryan Gil and Christian Stuani threatened, though neither effort truly tested David Soria between the sticks.

However, with Getafe yet to score in both halves of a LaLiga away game this season, the second period promised to be a true test of their consistency as Girona sought a comeback.

The Blanquivermells soon reaped their reward, as an unmarked Yangel Herrera rose to meet Viktor Tsygankov’s well-delivered corner kick, directing his header into the far right corner to restore parity just before the hour mark.

Tsygankov soon tested Soria with a diving header, but José Bordalás’ introduction of Borja Mayoral paid off instantly, as the Getafe striker buried a rebound from close range to stun the home crowd with just his second touch after coming on.

Girona’s woes then deepened as Herrera saw red after a VAR review, having caught Ramon Terrats painfully on the ankle with a cynical challenge.

Down to 10 men, Girona’s hopes of a comeback faded, having scored more than once in just one of their last seven league outings.

Míchel’s men ultimately tasted their first home league loss in five H2Hs, while Getafe celebrated only their seventh win of the campaign, closing the gap to five points on the top six.