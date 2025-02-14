Tribal Football
Getafe coach Bordalas insists he's calm about future

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas says he's calm about his future.

Ahead of Friday night's clash with Girona, Bordalas was asked about his situation with Getafe hovering just above the dropzone.

The coach said, "I don’t think about that possibility, I’m happy, content, you know me. My commitment has always been maximum since the first day I arrived. I don’t think beyond today.

"Football is so changing and I have lived so many experiences that it is a long-distance race, you have to work hard. We know that this year we have to have a greater commitment.

“I don’t know what (president) Ángel Torres said, he’s my president. I don’t think about it. Coaches will be at a club for as long as we have to be. I’m not worried about the future either, I’m a person who lives in the present. We’re living in a difficult time because the demands are maximum.”

