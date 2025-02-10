Getafe coach Bordalas: Victory at Alaves helps us breathe - for now

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas admitted some relief after their 1-0 LaLiga win at Alaves.

A penalty converted by Mauro Arambarri just before halftime earned the points for the visitors.

Bordalas said afterwards: “It was a very important match, three very important points in Mendizorroza. I know this field, I know what is tightening, it has been another survival exercise.

"We have interpreted well, there has been few chances but these games are like that, the important thing is to take advantage of the ones you have, we have been effective in that action and we have managed to have order. I congratulate the players who have done an extraordinary job.

“Yes, we carry this 2025 without losing in league and taking three victories away from home and we have to be consistent, a seamless and very serious team, let's see. It was a closed match, we knew it, without many chances and we have achieved victory."

He added: “We breathe a little but it will be a fast-paced second lap, you cannot relax, everyone fights to score points. It will be very difficult, we must continue working with humility and seriousness to see where we arrived."