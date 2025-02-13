Girona coach Michel delivers contract update; ponders Arthur selection

Girona coach Michel is considering Arthur seeing action tomorrow night against Getafe.

Girona snapped up the Brazil midfielder last month from Juventus.

Michel said today: “He is a player who is difficult to take away with the ball at his feet. He plays forward, he is mobile... he is a player we need a lot, his characteristics.

"I hope he is at his best soon. From then on he will be a very important player for us.”

Michel was also asked about his own contract status.

He said, “I am happy here. I have already said that the Girona project is spectacular and I am part of this project. But the most important thing right now is to stay in the Primera Division, I am not worried about my situation. But I am happy, very happy. This project is mine, I am in a spectacular place.”