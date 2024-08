Girona release Vallejo; send Roca to Mirandes

Girona have released Manu Vallejo.

The striker has been cut loose by the Catalans after two years since arriving from Cadiz.

Advertisement Advertisement

Vallejo, 27, spent last season on-loan with Real Zaragoza in the Segunda Division. He is now a free agent.

Meanwhile, Girona have sent winger Joel Roca on-loan to Segunda Division Mirandes for the season.

The 19 year-old has made his debut for Girona and played four of their six preseason games this summer.