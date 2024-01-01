DONE DEAL: Getafe sign Eibar defender Berrocal

Tribal Football
Getafe have signed Eibar defender Juan Berrocal.

Berrocal joins Getafe in a permanent transfer, penning a contract to 2027.

Getafe announced yesterday: "Getafe Football Club has closed a new signing in this summer transfer market. This is Juan Berrocal, the 25-year-old defender of SD Eibar, where he played the last two seasons.

"The Azzurra team has reached an agreement for the transfer of the player, who will sign with Getafe CF for the next three seasons.

"Trained in the lower categories of Sevilla FC, Berrocal wore the shirt of important Spanish teams such as Real Sporting, Mirandés or Eibar, where he achieved his best records, reaching the playoff stage for promotion to LaLiga EA Sports on two occasions and accumulating more than 70 matches of official competitions."

