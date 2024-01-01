Pique says Man Utd look "a bit lost" and he hopes they find success soon

Former Manchester United defender Gerard Pique has been keeping an eye on his former team.

The ex-Barcelona and Spain man has been watching the Premier League since his retirement.

While Pique admits that United have looked lost in recent years, he hopes they can find themselves again.

"I think that Manchester United in the last few years are having a difficult time,” Pique told Express Sport at PokerStars' 20th anniversary of EPT Barcelona.

"I think that in terms of managing the club they are a bit lost and don't know where to go. I hope this changes."

"It's true that they have a very competitive league with important teams to play against every year like City, Liverpool, Chelsea and also Arsenal now. The competition is very strong but let's see,” Pique added.

"For me Manchester United is still the greatest club in the history in England, they have won so many Premier Leagues and I hope that they come back and win it again."