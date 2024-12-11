Girona lose Mivoski for lengthy amount of time

Girona have lost Bojan Mivoski for six-to-eight weeks.

The striker has suffered an ankle injury and missed last night's Champions League defeat at home to Liverpool.

Girona say Mivoski will be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks.

The injury was suffered by Mivoski in training earlier this week.

The Macedonian's absence is added to those of Viktor Tsygankov and Yangel Herrera, three players who are indispensable in Girona's system.

