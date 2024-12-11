Liverpool and Girona play out draw in UYL

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool’s youngsters earned a valuable draw in the UEFA Youth League this week.

The Reds were taking on Girona’s youth team in a mirror of the senior teams’ games this season.

While the seniors managed to get a battling 1-0 win, the two Under-19s played out a 2-2 draw.

Trent Kone-Doherty’s late goal was enough for the Reds to get the point they wanted.

Jayden Danns had put the young Reds ahead, but they were soon pegged back.

Ranel Young was sent off and that changed the dynamic of the game in Girona’s favor.

 

