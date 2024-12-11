Liverpool boss Slot relieved after victory at Girona: They deserved much more

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was happy to see his team win 1-0 in midweek.

The Reds beat Girona in the Champions League group stages away from home.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mohamed Salah’s penalty got them all the points, but Slot did not think their performance was stellar.

He stated: “A lot (I didn’t like), but especially two things. If you play against a team that has such a good idea about football, knows how to bring the ball out from the back – like some other teams we faced recently, like (Manchester) City or Real Madrid – then you need to be so intense if you want to make it difficult for them.

“But if every time you are waiting a few seconds before you press, and if you do press you are so easily outplayed, then this team can cause you a lot of problems. That's what they've shown throughout the whole Champions League campaign, except for (against) PSV Eindhoven away.

“I almost feel sorry for them because they deserved so much more in this Champions League campaign than the three points they have until now. But we have an incredible goalkeeper. The other part was every time we lost the ball we were not aggressive enough, so every time we lost the ball they could almost every time go all the way to our goal, having a shot or a blocked shot, and then we could attack again. Hardly any control at all over the game; maybe the second half was a bit better, but then I am trying to be positive.”

On the second half, he added: “Maybe the first five or 10 minutes they went on the counter-attack one or two times still. Like so many times this season, if a team plays us they do something different than they do (in) all the other games. We might see this as a compliment for what we've done until now and the quality of our players. But they played without a nine, a bit similar like (Bayer) Leverkusen.

“So, it wasn't always easy for us to press them well. But I don't think it had that much to do with tactics, because if it's only tactics in terms of how you have to defend then it's when they have the ball, when they bring the ball out from the back. But if we lose the ball and they could also go all the way to our goal, that tells me that in general we were by far not aggressive enough without the ball. Maybe the goal helped us most, that we scored a goal from a penalty.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play