Girona coach Michel: We expect Asprilla to become a great player

Girona coach Michel is delighted with their signing of Yaser Asprilla.

The winger has arrived from Watford this week.

Michel says Asprilla, signed  for €18m plus bonuses, "is a spectacularly talented one-on-one player", with a "top" shot on goal and with an "incredible" left leg.

His new coach added that he can play in any position in the attack and explained that "he is a '10', but a '10' who must play for the team."

He celebrated that Asprilla, with a contract until 2030 , is "a great signing" who should become "a great player" and asked for "calm" and to "go step by step" because he is "a very young player", only 20 years old.

"The pressure is for everyone. It is not for Yáser," stressed the Girona coach after pointing out that the club has made "very good signings, players with a lot of quality, but now we have to make a team."

Míchel also highlighted that the signings made "improve the squad right now," "but the future is very top."

