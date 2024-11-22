Girona coach Michel: Facing Espanyol always something different

Girona coach Michel expects a tight derby battle against Espanyol this weekend.

Girona go into the clash in good form after a disappointing start to the season.

The state of the squad:

“We are in better physical shape. Only Yangel Herrera, Misehouy, Portu and Abel Ruiz are out and the rest are in the squad. Each case will be different in terms of giving us minutes but they are ready to help us. Danjuma is fine, which is good news because it has shortened the deadlines.”

Starting XI with alternatives:

“We need the players, we have trained normally over the last week and it is good. I have always said that training is the most important part for us and our game. We have a lot of games coming up and we have to see that a player who has not played for 5-6-7 weeks cannot now play every three days. We will see.”

Espanyol:

“It is always a different game. It is a derby and it is good to play them. There is a rivalry that must be sporting and for our people and the players it is a different game.

“I expect a difficult match. We faced each other in preseason and we drew. It will be difficult because they are a very good team in transition with players like Puado or Jofre with speed and depth. Away from home they have suffered a lot but if we want to win we have to do things well. We must dominate the game and the ball well. If we dominate it will be more difficult to counterattack. They run a lot without the ball, they sacrifice a lot, and with the ball they are direct and gain space very quickly.

“We have our history and Espanyol has its own, and it is a very good one. It is a rivalry from my point of view. For me, ours is also very good. We do not compare ourselves nor do we want to. History is there to be enjoyed and to be proud of.”

Iván Martín's new contract:

“The club is doing things very well. We are growing and the player’s contract renewal is another example of this. He gives us a lot in the game and in the dressing room. It is great news for me and for the club.”

Squad depth:

“It gives me peace of mind to have players to choose from. You have to see how each player progresses, as players who have not played for a while cannot play normally every three days. To avoid relapses or poor performance. Now we have replacements in each position and that gives me peace of mind. We need everyone prepared and in the next 2-3 weeks we will be ready to play at 100%.”

Better form:

“We have room for improvement and I am convinced that we will go further. I think that players who have been with us for longer are getting closer to what we ask for. We are close to the best version of Krejci, Miovski will give us more, Bryan and Francés are in good form. Abel Ruiz after injury will give us a lot, Danjuma, Asprilla… are important and have been playing without being fully integrated. Now they have seen the team training, videos, etc.”

Without Yangel Herrera:

“He is a player who makes the difference in terms of duels, arrivals into the opponent’s area, possession, etc. He is vital but we will not have him until 2025. Perhaps as 6 we only have Oriol Romeu and Selvi, although we have possibilities with Iván, Arnau, or we can see it with Van de Beek or Asprilla. They can give us an extra and we will have to adapt to the new structure and for that we need the best version of the players to connect them.”

