Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia insists no Arsenal regrets

Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia has no regrets seeing an offer from Arsenal rejected over the summer.

Garcia says he appreciates now being Espanyol's outright No1 this season in the LaLiga.

He said of the summer situation, "I tried to isolate myself from everything that was being said. I had been given the opportunity to do something I had been fighting for for a long time, which was to be Espanyol's starting goalkeeper, I couldn't waste this opportunity."

Asked about what his future might be, García concluded: “It is something that I think should not be talked about so much. I try not to let it affect me and to be isolated, although it is complicated.

"I think I am handling it quite well, I cannot control it. It is not affecting me. Whatever has to be, will be.”