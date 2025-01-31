Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Girona and Juventus strike Arthur agreement
Girona have clinched an agreement with Juventus for Arthur Melo.

The former Barcelona midfielder is set to return to Cataluyna in the coming hours.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Arthur Melo to Girona, here we go! Deal in place for loan move from Juve as Girona agreed on terms also for salary share.

"Arthur accepted after proposal received also from Santos, now preparing for medical tests.

"Verbal agreement done."

The arrangement does not include an option to buy.

 

