Garcia performs surprise U-turn at Barcelona amid Como talks

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia has pulled out of a move to Como.

Garcia was preparing to leave Barca this month, with Girona having also expressed interest.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting today: "Behind the scenes, Como were very close to reaching an agreement to sign Eric Garcia earlier this week…

"…but he’s now decided to stay at Barcelona. His current position is to continue at the club after new talk with Hansi Flick."

The 24-year-old's contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2026.