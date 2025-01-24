Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd promote starlet Obi-Martin to first team
Andrey Santos and PSG? Why Chelsea need to be wary...
Chelsea agree record fee to sign Kairat striker Satpaev
REVEALED: The two clauses in Haaland's new Man City contract

Garcia performs surprise U-turn at Barcelona amid Como talks

Carlos Volcano
Garcia performs surprise U-turn at Barcelona
Garcia performs surprise U-turn at BarcelonaProfimedia
Barcelona defender Eric Garcia has pulled out of a move to Como.

Garcia was preparing to leave Barca this month, with Girona having also expressed interest.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting today: "Behind the scenes, Como were very close to reaching an agreement to sign Eric Garcia earlier this week…

"…but he’s now decided to stay at Barcelona. His current position is to continue at the club after new talk with Hansi Flick."

The 24-year-old's contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2026.

Mentions
LaLigaGarcia EricBarcelonaComoGironaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Spurs transfer confusion - but not on Ange; AC Milan target Chelsea outcasts; Barcelona and Quenda
Girona chief Carcel admits plans to re-sign Barcelona defender Garcia
Como coach Cesc targeting THREE Barcelona players this month