Girona chief Carcel admits plans to re-sign Barcelona defender Garcia

Girona chief Quique Carcel has admitted signing plans for Barcelona defender Eric Garcia.

Garcia spent last season on-loan at Girona and Carcel admits they want to bring him back.

The defender made 31 appearances for Girona.

Carcel said: "In the summer he is a player that we wanted to bring and now he is participating in the games with Barça and he is doing quite well.

"Our intention would be to try to bring him but we depend on Barça being able to set conditions that are realistic for us and that we can do it."