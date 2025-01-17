Barcelona coach Flick discusses Fati, Araujo futures ahead of Getafe clash

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admits he's spoken with Ansu Fati about his future.

Ahead of their clash with Getafe, Flick also discussed Ronald Araujo's contract situation today.

Advertisement Advertisement

The match:

"It's difficult to score against Getafe. We've talked about it with the team and hopefully our plan will work."

Araujo:

"Has anything changed, right? He has a one-and-a-half-year contract. I hope that after that he will perhaps sign a new contract. But for me he is one of the best defenders. I see it in the sessions and matches. He has great potential and can play even better."

Winter transfer market - Marcus Rashford?

"As I often say, I'm happy with the team. There are a few injured players, Marc Bernal and Ter Stegen. We're working well. Christensen is back. I'm happy with the team, but the market is Deco's job."

Streak in Getafe:

"We've said it, the important thing is to concentrate and focus on what we can do."

Goalkeepers:

"I haven't spoken to anyone. We'll sleep peacefully and decide tomorrow."

Ansu Fati:

"For me it's important to be honest with the players. I was honest with him. It's his decision. We've talked about the possibilities he has. If he wants to stay, fine. He's from La Masia. We'll look after him. Maybe he can go back to how we want to see him. This is professional football. Our job is to help them, to learn and improve, with everyone. Not just with Ansu and everyone. We want them to improve every day. Ansu Fati is a hyper-professional player and he's focused."

Rotations:

"For us, the next game is the important one. I know there are many games, but I am focused on the next one. We are thinking about Getafe, then we will think about Benfica."

Pedri:

"Will you tell him to rest? We have changed our philosophy with Pedri. In recent seasons, he has played many games. He took care of himself. He rested. He is an extraordinary player. Given his condition, it is good for him to play, to continue. Then we will see if we change him in the 60th minute. He will play and then we will decide. He is incredible. He enjoys playing."

Lamine Yamal - pressure?

"For his age, he does very well. For me, the important thing is what he does on the pitch. He shows his strength, how good he is. He helps the club. That's what we like about him."

Real Madrid?

"I never, ever have an opinion on the Copa del Rey, the refereeing... you accept things as they are. Regarding yesterday's game, I saw the match. I'm interested, but I have nothing to say."

Getafe:

"I'm very focused on LaLiga, I love the style of the teams. Each team has its own style, its players... I love to appreciate all this football. All the teams have special things, details related to good football. They should be proud of LaLiga, it's incredible."