Real Madrid consider cut-price option for Girona fullback Gutierrez

Real Madrid are seriously considering buying back Miguel Gutierrez from Girona.

With Real seeking a new fullback addition in 2025, Gutierrez is again being discussed inside Real, says Marca.

Until June 30, he could return to Real for €8m. With the winter market just around the corner, the former youth player is back in the spotlight.

The figure barely rises by one million more if the buy-back option is exercised next season, that is, between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026.

Girona would receive €10m if they are interested at the start of the 26-27 season.

The situation would change financially if the Catalan club received a prior written offer that met both the player's and the club's demands.

At that point, Real Madrid would be obliged to match the amount offered, something that, in the case of deciding to buy him back, would immediately make the operation more expensive, taking into account they also maintain 50% of the player's rights in the event of a transfer .