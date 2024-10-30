Real Sociedad, Girona planning move for Barcelona outcast Garcia

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia is attracting fresh LaLiga transfer interest.

Superdeporte says Real Sociedad are keeping an eye on García.

The centre-back is not playing regularly for Hansi Flick's Barcelona and it's suggested that he could be looking to leave at the end of this season.

The defender has a contract until 2026 and decided to fight for the position this term, but given his lack of minutes, several clubs are paying attention to his situation.

Along with La Real, Girona are also eager to bring back Garcia after last season's successful loan.