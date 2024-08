Girona beat Leicester for Watford winger Asprilla

Girona are closing a deal for Watford winger Yaser Asprilla today.

The Catalans have beaten Leicester City to the Colombian's signing.

Asprilla and his agent were flying to Spain today for a Girona medical and to settle personal terms.

There has been claims Watford were demanding €40-50m to sell Asprilla.

However, it's understood Girona and Watford settled on a more realistic fee for a player signed by the Hornets in January 2022 for €3m.