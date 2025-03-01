Girona and Celta Vigo share spoils after gripping four-goal draw in LaLiga

Arthur Melo of Girona runs with the ball under pressure from Pablo Duran of Celta Vigo

Girona and Celta Vigo shared a point apiece in a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi, marking their second draw this season.

Celta’s pursuit of a fourth successive top-flight game unbeaten in a single campaign for the first time since December 2023 looked like it would fall short midway through an evenly-fought first half.

Moments after Oriol Romeu rattled the left post with a fierce strike from distance, Yangel Herrera nodded a precise cross into Viktor Tsygankov’s path, allowing the Ukrainian to slot home from close range and hand the hosts the advantage.

The Sky Blues struck back within no time though, with Sergio Carreira feeding Iker Losada for a comfortable finish from point-blank range to ensure parity going into the break.

Girona found themselves on the back foot straight after the restart when David Lopez brought Alfon Gonzalez down in the box, conceding a penalty.

Marcos Alonso made no mistake from the spot, coolly slotting his effort into the bottom-left corner to complete the turnaround.

Girona wasted no time drawing level, as Tsygankov turned provider for Herrera, whipping in a perfectly delivered corner kick that the midfielder buried into the left corner, setting the stage for a gripping final 20 minutes.

Both sides went at each other with all guns blazing out as the final minutes drew in, with Cristhian Stuani and Gonzalez both seeing their efforts go begging at either end.

The result sees Girona and Celta Vigo sit next to each other in the LaLiga table, in 10th and 11th places respectively.

Despite avoiding a fourth successive loss in the same season for the first time since 2019, Michel’s men will rue having given up their early lead, while Celta miss the chance to cut the gap to the top six, as they seek a European finish for the first time since 2015/16.