Celta Vigo coach Giraldez: Aspas a top sporting director in the making

Celta Vigo coach Claudio Giraldez admits he's currently managing the minutes of captain Iago Aspas.

The veteran attacker has just returned from injury and is already amongst the goals.

Advertisement Advertisement

Giraldez told Cadena SER: "Obviously, we want to see him play every minute. We are there to manage not only Iago's career, but also a team and a match, which has many moments. I wish Iago could be on the pitch every minute because I think it is wonderful to watch him play.

"It is a pleasure for any fan to watch him , and the same for me as a coach. Sometimes we have to make decisions, not what we feel like at that moment but what we think is best and to guarantee that Iago plays as many matches as possible this year and in the years to come."

Asked if he sees Aspas as a coach, Giráldez joked: "Well, I hope not, because if not, they might fire me. He has football in his mind, he could be a good coach. I think he sees himself more as a sporting director looking at players to sign, that's what he likes more. He knows a lot about players from all leagues, he's a 'football fanatic' in that regard.

"Then, directing and training have slightly uglier parts that perhaps he's not as interested in."