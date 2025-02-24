Alaba delighted with winning return for Real Madrid

Real Madrid defender David Alaba was delighted being part of victory over Girona.

It marked a first LaLiga start of the season for Alaba after his return from long-term injury.

He said afterwards: "It's a very important win for us. We're happy and we’re enjoying a good spell. (Luka) Modrić's goal was incredible. He's a very important player for us on and off the pitch, he's a legend and a great person.

“I'm delighted after so long out injured. I was ready to start.

”We work together and when we do so, we're really good. We’re dangerous up front and we know it. We’ve defended very well together."