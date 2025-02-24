Tribal Football
Most Read
Getafe coach Bordalas ready for Real Betis: Antony magnificent; Pellegrini rivalry?
Liverpool ace Salah: Why my goalscoring achievements tougher than Haaland
Man Utd boss Amorim: Good that Garnacho disappointed
Man Utd watching as Marseille set Greenwood price

Real Madrid veteran Modric happy with "nice goal"

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid veteran Modric happy with "nice goal"
Real Madrid veteran Modric happy with "nice goal"LaLiga
Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric was pleased scoring in victory over Girona.

Modric hit a wonder goal in the 2-0 win on Sunday

Advertisement
Advertisement

He later said, “I’m very grateful and proud of the affection that Madrid fans show me every day. Today they’ve done it again and I can only say thank you.

“To score a goal like that you have to shoot. I was alone, I controlled the ball, I struck it well and thank God it went in. It was a nice goal and it's always special to score at home in front of the fans at the Bernabéu."

He also said on Real Madrid TV: ”It's a very important victory but we have to keep fighting. We played really well after a great night earlier in the week. After such a big effort it's not easy to get into the right frame of mind and give a good performance, but we did it.

"We have to keep growing as a team.

”The last few games show that we are in great form. We have to keep going, we can't let up. We can still grow."

Mentions
LaLigaModric LukaReal MadridGirona
Related Articles
Alaba delighted with winning return for Real Madrid
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti declares Modric "gift to football" after defeating Girona
Modric scores screamer to help Real Madrid edge to victory against Girona