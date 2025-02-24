Real Madrid veteran Modric happy with "nice goal"

Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric was pleased scoring in victory over Girona.

Modric hit a wonder goal in the 2-0 win on Sunday

He later said, “I’m very grateful and proud of the affection that Madrid fans show me every day. Today they’ve done it again and I can only say thank you.

“To score a goal like that you have to shoot. I was alone, I controlled the ball, I struck it well and thank God it went in. It was a nice goal and it's always special to score at home in front of the fans at the Bernabéu."

He also said on Real Madrid TV: ”It's a very important victory but we have to keep fighting. We played really well after a great night earlier in the week. After such a big effort it's not easy to get into the right frame of mind and give a good performance, but we did it.

"We have to keep growing as a team.

”The last few games show that we are in great form. We have to keep going, we can't let up. We can still grow."