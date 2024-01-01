Giraldez "very happy" with new Celta Vigo contract

Claudio Giraldez is delighted with his new deal at Celta Vigo.

The Celta coach has penned a new contract to 2027.

He said, "I am very happy. I want to thank the club and all its workers who have accompanied me in these more than ten years that I have been at Celta, for the affection, respect and help that I felt from the first day I joined.

"To the fans for the affection received, it is spectacular to see Balaídos full every weekend . A special mention to my coaching staff, especially to those who have been here longer, I am a difficult person to deal with on a day-to-day basis and demanding.

"Thank you to the players, they are the protagonists and they have the merit of us renewing , putting more focus on those who have participated less, for their respect. And to my family and friends, I especially remember my father who left eleven years ago."

On his ambitions, Giraldez said: "It's another step, we want to be ambitious. The way forward is to continue believing in what we're doing, in what we're generating and to ensure that the excitement that exists in Balaídos and Vigo continues for a long time.

"I feel very proud of being Galician, of being a Celtista and of coaching the team of my life and doing it with courage. I totally agree with what the club wants to do, which is why it was so easy to renew and reach a quick agreement. There was no other way than to go together hand in hand."