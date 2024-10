Claudio Giraldez has signed a new contract with Celta Vigo.

The Celta coach has extended his deal with Celta to 2027.

Giraldez's previous contract was due to expire at the end of this season.

Tonight, at 7pm at the club's headquarters, Giráldez, Marián Mouriño and the director of football, Marco Garces, will appear before the media.

And it will be confirmed that Giraldez has extended his contract.