Roma are eyeing Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza.

The former Barcelona prospect has impressed in a new attacking wing-back role with Celta this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mundo Deportivo says Roma are keen to bring Mingueza to Italy in January.

However, they're not alone, with Barca also pondering re-signing the defender. Mingueza's deal includes a buy-back clause and also a 50 per cent sell-on option.

The player's current deal runs to 2026 and is said to include a €20m buyout clause.