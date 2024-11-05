Giraldez pleased with Douvikas for Celta Vigo defeat of Getafe: We deserved it

Celta Vigo coach Claudio Giraldez says victory over Getafe was deserved.

Anastasios Douvikas struck the only goal of the game, with Giraldez convinced they controlled the game.

Message to those affected by the tragedy, after the response from the Balaídos stands:

"It was spectacular, exciting, beautiful and emotional, it speaks of what is happening in the country. Our condolences and our support to all the families and towns affected by this tragedy."

Fair victory:

"We played a fairly mature game. We know that it is very difficult to be consistent against a team like Getafe. I was not very happy in the first half, you get ahead early and you don't really know what to do, in the second we started much better. The expulsion marked the game, we could have finished it off earlier. I think the score is fair in terms of equality and superiority, even short."

Douvikas as a starter:

"He's a player who gives us a lot and has helped us a lot. I'm happy that he makes things difficult for me and that I have to rack my brains to see the footballer that plays every weekend. Bamba also had a very good game, in which he gave us a lot. I'm happy with the whole team and those who came off the bench."

The victory puts them in the table:

"I conclude that when we are focused for a hundred minutes and we don't relax, we are capable of competing against any type of game and team. This is the way; many times we shoot ourselves in the foot by disconnecting."