Getafe coach Bordalas on Celta Vigo defeat: Don't ask me about this game

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas admits he was angry throughout defeat at Celta Vigo on Monday night.

Anastasios Douvikas struck the only goal of the game, with Bordalas admitting his thoughts throughout the game were with the victims of DANA.

Initial reaction:

“I am not in the mood to talk about football. I think that this matchday should not have been played out of respect for the victims of what is happening in our country. I understand that they are doing their job. I am not happy with the result, but my mind is not on the match. I have not watched any match this week because I have been paying attention to what is happening in the country. I want to encourage all the families and thank the people who are giving their all. Thanks to them, people see the light. It is a tragic thing that has made people not focus on football.”

Assessment:

“To tell you what the match was like… I am not in the mood. You have to understand the people who are affected because unfortunately I have friends and relatives who are suffering.”

Minute of silence:

“With great emotion, with much respect and anger because for one reason or another, no one came to the rescue of the people of our country who have suffered so much. With respect.”

Djené's injury:

“Yes, we are worried, but at the same time we are calm because he did not touch the hamstring area. He is an experienced player and he knew how to ask for a change in time. We hope to see if there is a muscle injury.”