Getafe striker Alvaro happy for Asencio at Real Madrid: Great talent in La Fabrica

Paul Vegas
Getafe striker Alvaro Rodriguez was happy with his goal in victory against Real Valladolid.

On-loan for the season from Real Madrid, it was Alvaro's first goal in Getafe colours.

He told Radio Marca yesterday: "The Real Madrid youth academy is the most difficult because it is the best team in the world and in history. There are few people who have the opportunity to debut in the first team."

Regarding the few opportunities that are granted at Real Madrid for academy talent, he also said: "I hope that Madrid's youth players have more opportunities because there are many good players in the reserve team who deserve it.

"I am very happy for Raúl Asencio."

