Bordalas delighted as Getafe defeat Valladolid; explains Pezzolano clash

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas was delighted with Friday night's 2-0 win against Real Valladolid.

Alvaro Rodriguez and Allan Nyom struck the goals on the night, with Bordalas also involved in a halftime clash with Valladolid rival Paulo Pezzolano, who was sent off for the confrontation.

Alvaro Rodriguez:

“I am very happy for the lad, I am happy for the forwards who live off of goals. He arrived with an injury that he had been carrying from the start, little by little he has been acquiring good form. His goal is very important for him and the team, I am happy with the goal he scored and the performance.”

Nyom:

“He is very special for the team, he brings a lot to the dressing room, his experience, he is a delight, I am very happy for him, he has come, he is an example on a daily basis, the truth is that I am very grateful. I already knew him, he was there in the previous stage, he never complained about anything, whatever you ask of him he always tries to do, he was convinced that if he came he could help us and he has been proving it.”

Chaos in the tunnel to the changing rooms:

“We were just talking, it's not that important, it's just the tension of the game and everyone's situation.”

Fans:

“Without a doubt, I always wanted to reciprocate their support, to give them a joy. We were finally able to give them that joy, they needed it just like the team. We want to thank them. It wasn’t an easy game. They were very tactical. We had the success that we need to have. We got an important victory. We all needed it to catch our breath. We are happy for our president, the man deserves it, and to have this club where it has deserved it for so long.”