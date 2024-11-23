Valladolid assistant coach Speranza steps in for Pezzolano after Getafe defeat: Referee said unpleasant things

Tribal Football
Real Valladolid assistant coach Camilo Speranza stood in for last night's post-match presser after their 2-0 defeat to Getafe.

Speranza stepped in after Paulo Pezzolano has been sent off at halftime.  Pezzolano and Getafe coach Jose Bordalás clashed in the tunnel. The referee showed both a yellow card, but the Uruguayan coach, who had already seen one in the first half, was sent off.

Speranza later said: "The coach asked me to be here and here I am. I don't know if it's because of the expulsion or not, I don't know."

When asked about the refereeing, he added: "On the touchline I see unpleasant things and ways of addressing the coach that are not appropriate on the part of the referees, I see inequity."

Regarding the team's difficult situation, Speranza said: "The group is solid, there is a group of committed people. This team has already shown strong situations. It is not usual to see teams turn around results with 2-0. Despite the result, the team tried to finish. There is nothing to reproach the fans for, we can only thank them."

 

 

 

