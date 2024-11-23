Tribal Football
Ref confirms Valladolid coach Pezzolano "confronted" Bordalas ahead of dismissal

Ref Pablo González Fuertes has explained the dismissal of Paulo Pezzolano at halftime of Valladolid's defeat at Getafe last night.

Pezzolano and Getafe coach Jose Bordalás clashed in the tunnel. The referee showed both a yellow card, but the Uruguayan coach, who had already seen one in the first half, was sent off.

Gonzalez Fuertes later stated in his match report: "In the 45th minute, Real Valladolid coach Paulo Pezzolano was cautioned for protesting one of my decisions (...)

"In the 45th minute, in the tunnel to the changing rooms, Paulo Pezzolano was cautioned with a second yellow card for confronting the opposing coach."

After the 2-0 defeat, Valladolid assistant coach Camilo Speranza said: "On the sidelines I see unpleasant things and ways of addressing the coach that are not appropriate on the part of the referees, I see inequity."  

 

