Gavi: Where I think Barcelona need to strengthen

Barcelona midfielder Gavi admits he'd like to see a new attacker signed.

Gavi was happy to return from injury to help Barca win the domestic Treble last season.

He told Radio Cataluyna: "I already feel much better. They say that when you return to the field, you usually find your best form after a year, but that's not the case with me and I'm very happy with how things are going.

"I thought I would have to take a break this season because I had been injured for a long time. But when you are with the team, your mind demands you to play at your best and it was a bit difficult because I'm not used to it."

Gavi, on next season, also said: ​​"We have a very good team and we do not need too many signings. Maybe one or two, depending on the departures. We will see. Maybe we could bring someone in attack, but that is Deco's job."