Getafe defender Omar Alderete is interesting Atletico Madrid.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone wants a new centre-back signed in the January market.

Estadio Deportivo says Alderete, who was a target already this past summer, is an option that Atletico is considering.

The 27 year-old has a contract with Getafe until the summer of 2028.

Brazilian club Cruzeiro is also said to be showing interest in Alderete.