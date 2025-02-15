Getafe coach Bordalas "very happy" after victory at Girona: But Europe?

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas was eager to keep everyone grounded after victory at Girona last night.

Christantus Uche and Borja Mayoral struck for the visitors in their 2-1 win, with Yangel Herrera scoring for Girona before he was sent off in the second-half.

Bordalas said afterwards: “Yes, we are very happy, I am running out of words to describe these players. Despite the problems we have been dealing with... how they work, how supportive they are, how they compete. I am very proud.

“The team is working the same way as it did at the beginning, and now we are getting results. The team has gained confidence. We have to congratulate them, it is incredible.”

On Europe, he added: “No, not at all. There is not a single player who is not thinking about anything other than staying up.”