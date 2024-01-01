Tribal Football
Getafe coach Bordalas: They called me crazy for giving Mamardashvili his Valencia debut

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas is proud of the success of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili at the Euros.

Mamardashvili has been outstanding for Georgia, helping his nation reach the round of 16.

Bordalas was coach of Valencia when Mamardashvili first arrived initially to join the B team, which had dropped into the Tercera Division at the time.

"After just a few training sessions he was already the talk of the coaching staff: 'He's great'," recalled Bordalas to AS.

As with everything in life, you have to have a bit of luck. Jasper Cillessen, who was the undisputed No1, was injured. And Bordalás did not hesitate.

“When I put him on in the first matchday they called me crazy,” Bordalás continued. “I saw him in training and I saw that he made stops , that he made the difference. I saw it clearly, I had no doubt.

“He was growing but with the work we did we saw how he was improving daily."

On Sunday Georfia face Spain and Bordalás added, "The national team's coaches know him well and they know that he is a goalkeeper who transmits a lot to his teammates.

"They know they'll be facing someone of a top level."

