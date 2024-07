Valencia table cash offer for Man Utd forward Greenwood

Valencia have made a bid for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

The Mirror says Los Che have tabled a bid of £25m for Greenwood.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, after a superb loan with Getafe, where he ended the season as the club's Player of the Season, United are now demanding £40m to sell.

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are also in contact, though are unhappy with United's valuation.

It's understood Juve struck personal terms with Greenwood last week.