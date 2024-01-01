Getafe president Torres: Morata too nice - he's no son of a b*h

Getafe president Angel Torres has rejected criticism of Spain captain Alvaro Morata.

The Atletico Madrid striker proved Spain's matchwinner against Italy in last night's Euros clash.

Advertisement Advertisement

Torres told Radio Marca: "A big hug to Morata, who I know is such a good professional, a good footballer and an even better person. And I hope that he keeps his promise to me that he will retire here, because we really do love him here. He has always said that he would like to finish here and hopefully it will be with me as president.

"He is too nice, he is very shy and in football you have to be a real son of a b*h because if not you will end up with what has happened to him. Morata has been mistreated, both football-wise and personally, without respect for his family and the four children he has.

"I get angry every time I see the treatment he receives, being the second or third highest scorer of the Spanish national team in its history... I don't know what we want from him. He is strong, but of course he has a family and for a child to ask you 'Dad, why don't people applaud you?' is the hardest thing there is. Let's see if we win the Euro and everything is forgotten."