Getafe coach Bordalas ready for Real Betis: Antony magnificent; Pellegrini rivalry?

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas has dismissed talk of qualifying for Europe.

Bordalas was speaking today ahead of their clash with Real Betis on Sunday.

The week:

"It's been a long week, mentally after the effort in Montilivi the team is recovering. I'm happy, the team is in good form."

Nominated for best coach in February:

"As for the nomination, it is everyone's job. There is no nomination for the best team, but for the best coach. It is the work of the team and of everyone."

Terrats:

"Very good, the players have arrived with a very high level of commitment. We have a magnificent dressing room that has welcomed them in a sensational way. They are committed to the boys who have just arrived. I am sure that they will help us until the end of the championship."

Antony:

"Betis doesn't just have him, it has players of incredible calibre. It gets stronger every year and every market. It aspires to be among the best in LaLiga, it's a fantastic team. In this last one, a player of Antony's calibre is a magnificent player who performs well. We know that it's going to be very demanding. We trust in the work and the team and doing things the way we've been doing. It's not just since the beginning of the year, it's been working sensationally all year. The commitment is fantastic."

Dynamics:

"It is our intention to continue with a good dynamic. We may have a bad moment in terms of results, but we have to be prepared. Our objective is to get the points necessary to stay up. Having thirty points at this stage is a great achievement. You know how much we suffered in pre-season and at the start. Now the results are coming in as a result of the work. We have prepared for the match knowing that it will be a difficult match. We trust in the fans at our stadium."

Borja Mayoral as a starter:

"It's a possibility, Borja has been working well. As I said at the time, we have to meet deadlines and be consistent in our decisions. We don't want to lose him again. It's within the realm of possibility."

Christantus Uche's absence:

"The truth is that it has been very difficult for him to adapt to professional football, to the first division. It is not easy. He appears in the top category. It has been very difficult for him to adapt, we continue working with him, not only at a football level, but on a day-to-day basis. We have noticed in recent weeks that he is doing more of his part. Little by little he has been improving, as always, having someone who has been playing regularly absent is always important. This is part of what the competition is, just like Luis Milla's absence, which is very important. Unfortunately, sanctions or injuries come along."

Manuel Pellegrini rivalry:

"I respect those who respect me, right now we are focused on the game, the team's work."

Europe:

"Are you kidding? We don't think about anything else."