Real Betis defender Natan: I'm happy here; Antony impact shouldn't be a surprise

Real Betis defender Natan says the impact of Antony shouldn't be a surprise.

The on-loan Manchester United winger has been outstanding since his January arrival.

Natan is also on-loan at Betis, from Napoli, and both Brazilians are set to face Gent in their Europa Conference League round 16 playoff second-leg tonight.

Natan said: I'm very happy here, I want to stay, of course, but it's not just up to me. I'm working, there are still three or four months to go, I want to do well, play great games and then the future belongs to God.

"Antony played a World Cup with Brazil, let's not forget that, only great players play a World Cup. We didn't expect him to arrive in such good shape, but he is a great player, I am close to him every day and he is happy. He will help us and give us a lot of joy.

"The team wants to play in Europe every year, we want to win the Conference, but we want to win the next game first, which is tomorrow, and we are only focused on that."

Asked about improving as a player in Spain, Natan added: "I think I'm improving in various aspects, but the main thing is confidence. I needed to play, I needed more games and I'm doing them, I have confidence and I think I'll improve even more."

Betis host tonight defending a 3-0 aggregate lead.