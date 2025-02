DONE DEAL: Getafe sell Aberdin to FC Sochi

Getafe have sold Nabil Aberdin to Russia's FC Sochi.

Aberdin, a Morocco international, leaves Getafe for €200,000 plus 15 per cent of any sell-on fee.

The defender joined Getafe last season from Majadahonda and made nine appearances this term, six from the start.

Primarily a defender, Aberdin was played as a defensive midfielder this season by coach Jose Bordalas.

Aberdin has penned a deal with Sochi to 2028.