Getafe coach Bordalas denies Torres claims of rejecting James

Before yesterday's 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano, Getafe president Angel Torres said he had offered James to Bordalas, but the coach turned him down.
However, Bordalas said at the final whistle yesterday: "I'm not talking about any player who doesn't have a Getafe shirt.
"I receive any player that the club decided to sign, I don't decide signings, the president decides them. If James came I would receive him with open arms."
On the Rayo stalemate, Bordalas said: "Without a doubt, you couldn't ask for more from the team, we have been able to keep a clean sheet. We lack personnel, the team tries, nothing can be blamed. You all know me, I would like to have six points but in the end this is the Primera Division. I hear people say that it is the best league in the world, you know the difficulty of each game.
"It is going to be a tough season, we know that I have given everything, I don't want them to thank me. nothing but that they respect me, I leave my soul for this club and this team."