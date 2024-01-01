Getafe coach Bordalas denies Torres claims of rejecting James

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas has denied turning down the chance to sign James Rodriguez.

Before yesterday's 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano, Getafe president Angel Torres said he had offered James to Bordalas, but the coach turned him down.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Bordalas said at the final whistle yesterday: "I'm not talking about any player who doesn't have a Getafe shirt.

"I receive any player that the club decided to sign, I don't decide signings, the president decides them. If James came I would receive him with open arms."

On the Rayo stalemate, Bordalas said: "Without a doubt, you couldn't ask for more from the team, we have been able to keep a clean sheet. We lack personnel, the team tries, nothing can be blamed. You all know me, I would like to have six points but in the end this is the Primera Division. I hear people say that it is the best league in the world, you know the difficulty of each game.

"It is going to be a tough season, we know that I have given everything, I don't want them to thank me. nothing but that they respect me, I leave my soul for this club and this team."