REVEALED: Eight clubs target Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Moldovan

Clubs across Europe are queuing for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Horaţiu Moldovan.

Moldovan is ready to leave Atletico in search for regular first team football.

Mundo Deportivo says eight clubs are interested in signing Moldovan for next season.

In Spain, Getafe, Real Valladolid and Rayo Vallecano are said to be showing interest in the Romanian goalkeeper.

Celtic, Hamburg SV and Ferencváros also have the Moldovan on their radar.