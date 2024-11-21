Getafe coach Bordalas denies rift with president Torres over signings

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas insists he's happy working for president Angel Torres and the board.

Bordalas complained during the week that Getafe needed at least six signings in January.

Ahead of Friday's clash with Real Valladolid, he said: “The strange thing would have been if he said he was going to bring fifteen players. The president and I have a great relationship. We talk every day and we have a great relationship.

"If someone is determined to create conflict, it is their problem. We know the needs, we analyse the squad every day, we know the characteristics. The president knows what we need.”

On his squad being short of depth, Bordalas also said: “That's right, due to different circumstances, at the end of the transfer market there were free players. We are happy with the performance of the squad, they are extremely committed.

"Our obligation is to get the most out of the team and to worry about their integrity. There are players with a lot of minutes and we run the risk of injuries. As far as numbers are concerned, we know that we are short, we are looking for that, for them to help us in the squad, the president knows that. We have confidence in him and in the sporting management.”